Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander moments before touchdown

Members of staff watch the live stream of Hakuto-R private lunar exploration programme on a screen

A Japanese company has tried to land its own spacecraft on the moon – but its fate is unknown after flight controllers lost contact with it moments before the planned touchdown.

Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as the minutes went by with still no word from the lander early on Wednesday local time.

A webcast commentator urged everyone to be patient as the controllers investigated what may have happened.

A model of the lander of Hakuto-R private lunar exploration programme is displayed prior to livestream of the lunar landing event (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“Everyone, please give us a few minutes to confirm,” he said.

If successful, the company, ispace, will be the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China.

The spacecraft carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.