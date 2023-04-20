Notification Settings

Old Nasa satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

World News

Nasa officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the re-entry.

This illustration provided by Nasa depicts the Rhessi solar observation satellite

An old Nasa satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency has reported.

Nasa officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the re-entry, which occurred in the early hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660lb (300kg) satellite, called Rhessi, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere.

This illustration provided by Nasa depicts the Rhessi solar observation satellite (Nasa via AP)

But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, Rhessi was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem.

Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

Rhessi stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

