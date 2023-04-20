Nato chief Stoltenberg makes first visit to Ukraine since Russian invasion

Ukrainian artillery in action

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said on Thursday.

“The Nato secretary general is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official, who asked not to be identified in line with Nato procedures.

Pictures of Mr Stoltenberg apparently paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv’s St Michael’s Square were published by local media.

Mr Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the year-long war and has been instrumental in garnering and co-ordinating support by the 31 members for the embattled nation as it sought to hold on to its territory.