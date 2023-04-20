Indian climber who fell into crevasse on Himalayan mountain is rescued

Nepal Mountaineering

An Indian climber who fell into a 300-metre deep crevasse on Mount Annapurna on Monday has been rescued, an expedition organiser in Nepal’s capital said.

Several rescue attempts were made after Anurag Maloo fell on the world’s 10th highest mountain.

When he was finally rescued, he was flown to a hospital in the resort town of Pokhara, Thaneswar Guragai of Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks said.

He was being treated at the hospital, but his condition was still unknown.

Also on Monday, on the same mountain, an Irish climber, Noel Hanna, had died and another Indian climber, Baljeet Kaur, became ill but miraculously survived even after spending the night in harsh conditions and without the aid of supplement bottled oxygen.

The spring mountaineering season has just begun in Nepal and hundreds of foreigners and local guides have begun climbing the world’s highest peaks.