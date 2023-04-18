Notification Settings

Several people injured in gym attack in German city

World NewsPublished:

The attack occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany
Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany

Several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg, police said.

Tuesday evening’s attack occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object” at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted.

“The situation is currently still confusing.”

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)
Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Police said a large number of officers were at the scene.

German news agency dpa reported that several people were severely injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported.

Several victims were taken to hospital, while investigators searched the gym and questioned witnesses to the attack, dpa said.

Police said they received the first emergency calls at about 5.40pm local time.

