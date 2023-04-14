Notification Settings

Putin signs Bill allowing electronic conscription notices

World NewsPublished:

Rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty.

Russia Putin
Russia Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a Bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The Bill signed into law by Mr Putin was published on Friday on the official register of government documents.

Russia’s military service rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty.

Russia Putin
President Vladimir Putin’s action closes a loophole for conscripts (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Under the new law, the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail but they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.

In the past, many Russians avoided the draft by staying away from their address of record.

The new law closes that loophole in an apparent effort to create a tool for quickly beefing up the military ahead of a widely anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive in the coming weeks.

Recipients who fail to show up for service would be prohibited from leaving Russia, would have their drivers’ licences suspended and would be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.

