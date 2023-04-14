Clint Eastwood to direct legal drama at age of 93

Film-Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director’s chair at the age of 93.

The Unforgiven and Gran Torino filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama Juror No. 2 for his long-time studio Warner Bros, sources revealed.

The film will be Eastwood’s first since 2021’s neo-Western Cry Macho, which also marked his return to the screen as an actor.

Clint Eastwood is returning to the director’s chair (Lewis Whyld/PA)

With production on Juror No. 2 to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are in early talks to potentially star in the film, written by Jonathan Abrams, about a murder trial where a juror discovers he may have played a role in the victim’s death.

In an interview in 2014 with The Associated Press, Eastwood said the reason for his career longevity was that “I never let the old man in”.