Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky

Police at the scene in Louisville

At least four people have been killed and eight others wounded in a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

The suspected lone gunman is also dead, police added.

Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief Paul Humphrey told reporters that officers who arrived at the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time”.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the attacker, who appeared to be a former employee of the bank, but it was not clear how he died.

Police near the scene of the shooting in Louisville (Reid Cornell via AP)

“We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time,” Mr Humphrey said.

He said at least eight people were being treated for wounds, including two police officers. One officer and another of the wounded were in a critical condition.

Police later said on Twitter that officers were at the scene of the shooting within minutes. Calls first came in on the shooting at the Old National Bank at about 8.30am.

In a tweet, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.