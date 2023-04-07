Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two women killed in West Bank attack blamed on Palestinian assailant

World NewsPublished:

The Israeli military said security forces were searching for the attacker.

File picture of Israeli soldiers in the West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
File picture of Israeli soldiers in the West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

An alleged Palestinian shooting attack in the northern occupied West Bank killed two women and seriously wounded another, Israeli medics said.

The latest violence came after Israeli warplanes struck southern Lebanon in a significant escalation.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said that two women in their 20s were killed and another woman in her 40s was seriously wounded near the settlement of Hamra in the Jordan Valley.

The Israeli military said security forces were searching for the attacker.

The shooting follows months of unusually heightened violence in the occupied West Bank and comes just hours after Israeli warplanes struck targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News