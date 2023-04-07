Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Cruise said the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a stop.

GM Cruise-Recall
GM Cruise-Recall

General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has recalled 300 self-driving taxis to update software after one of them ran into the back of a bus in San Francisco.

Cruise said in government documents posted on Friday that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a stop on March 23.

The “articulated” two-section bus slowed as it was leaving the stop and was hit by the self-driving vehicle.

Cruise characterised the crash as a “fender-bender” and said no one was hurt.

The company said in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did the software update on March 25.

“Cruise determined that the collision was caused by an issue related to prediction of the unique movements of articulated vehicles in rare circumstances,” the firm said.

It said no other crashes have happened due to the problem and the same thing will not happen again after the update.

Cruise said it carried out the recall to be transparent and add to public understanding of the crash.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News