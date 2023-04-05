Missouri tornado leaves trail of destruction and several people dead

Severe Weather Emergency Order

A tornado that tore through south-eastern Missouri has caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people, authorities said.

The tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St Louis, in the early hours of Wednesday, said Sgt Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He said it caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths”, but he did not say how many or precisely where they occurred.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee until 4 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/SUk0zWgohL — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 5, 2023

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heart-breaking to see it,” Mr Parrott said.

He said said a search and rescue operation is under way that involves multiple agencies.