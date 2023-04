Donald Trump waves as he heads to the stairs to board his private plane at Palm Beach International Airport (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in New York ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump’s personal plane landed at LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon after his flight from Florida, where he had been staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort.