Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kaley Cuoco announces baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Big Bang Theory star revealed her new baby’s name.

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

Actress Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory said on Instagram on Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born on Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021.

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in January (Invision/AP)

Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

The 37-year-old Cuoco appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

She has played the title role in The Flight Attendant on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It is also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including Guiding Light and As The World Turns.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News