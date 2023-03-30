Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Federal Security Service said Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg.

Russian flag
Russian flag

Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the KGB, said on Thursday that Evan Gershkovich had been detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

The FSB alleged that he “was acting on the US orders to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex that constitutes a state secret”.

The agency did not say when the arrest took place.

Mr Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

He is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War.

His arrest comes amid bitter tensions between Moscow and Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Gershkovich covers Russia and Ukraine as a correspondent with the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau, and the FSB noted that he had accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist.

His last report from Moscow, published earlier this week, focused on the Russian economy’s slowdown amid western sanctions.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News