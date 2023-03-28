Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre

World NewsPublished:

Some 39 people died and 29 were injured in the blaze at the facility in Ciudad Juarez.

Mexico Migrant Deaths
Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention centre in northern Mexico.

An official with the National Immigration Institute said 39 people died and 29 were injured in the blaze at the facility in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States.

Mexico Migrant Deaths
Dozens of migrants were killed and injured (AP)

Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the US and are waiting for their cases to be decided.

Images from the scene showed ambulances and firefighters around the facility.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News