Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school

World NewsPublished:

The gunman died after being ‘engaged by’ officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post.

Nashville shooting

The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are “multiple patients” but their conditions were not clear. It was not known whether they were staff, teachers or students.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, where students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

The gunman died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post.

It was not clear whether the gunman died by suicide or was shot by police.

The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics.

The Covenant School has had an enrolment of about 200 students from pre-school to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

