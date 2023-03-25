Notification Settings

Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

World NewsPublished:

He said construction of storage facilities for the weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Mr Putin said the plan was in response to Britain’s decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long asked for the weapons, Mr Putin said, speaking in an interview on Russian state television.

He said construction of storage facilities for the weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1.

Russia used the territory of Belarus as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained close military ties.

