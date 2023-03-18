Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

Ukraine

Widespread Russian attacks continued in Ukraine, following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.

Ukraine was attacked by 16 Russian drones on Friday night, the Ukrainian Air Force said in the early hours of Saturday.

Writing on Telegram, the air force command said that 11 out of 16 drones were shot down “in the central, western and eastern regions”.

Among areas targeted were the capital, Kyiv, and western Lviv province.

A damaged restaurant after Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, said Ukrainian air defences shot down all drones heading for the Ukrainian capital, while Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Saturday that three of six drones were shot down, with the other three hitting a district bordering Poland.

According to the Ukrainian air force, the attacks were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and Russia’s Bryansk province, which borders Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military additionally said in its regular update on Saturday that Russian forces over the previous 24 hours launched 34 airstrikes, one missile strike and 57 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

The Facebook update said that falling debris hit southern Kherson province, damaging seven houses and a nursery.

A Russian airstrike hit Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Friday (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

According to the Ukrainian statement, Russia is continuing to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing attacks on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, regional governor of the Donetsk province, said one person was killed and three wounded when 11 towns and villages in the province were shelled on Friday.

Further west, Russian rockets hit a residential area overnight Friday in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional capital of the partially occupied province of the same name.

No casualties were reported, but houses were damaged and a restaurant destroyed, Anatoliy Kurtev of the Zaporizhzhia city council said.

Situation in #Ukraine: #ICC judges issue arrest warrants against Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-BelovaRead more ⤵️ https://t.co/5OMC7Xuuy5 — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) March 17, 2023

The International Criminal Court said on Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine, together with Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

It is the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.

Its practical implications, however, could be limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction or extradite its nationals.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 18 March 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/b1caNLrk5z ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/UEtuzv53WD — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) March 18, 2023

UK military officials said on Saturday that Russia is likely to widen conscription.

In its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence said that deputies in the Russian Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, introduced a bill on Monday to change the conscription age for men to 21-30, from the current 18-27.

The ministry said that, at the moment, many men aged 18-21 claim exemption from military service because they are in higher education.