Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa burgled, say Egyptian police

World NewsPublished:

Authorities were first called to the house after a close family member noticed that one of the windows was open, police officials said.

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield

The luxury Cairo villa of Egypt and Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah was burgled over the weekend.

Two police officials told the Associated Press on Monday that the burglars stole only cable TV receivers from the winger’s villa in the upmarket Tagamoa area, some 30 miles east of Cairo city centre.

A cooking gas cylinder in the Liverpool player’s garden proved too heavy for the burglars to steal, the officials said.

Authorities were first called to the house after a close family member noticed on Saturday evening that one of the windows was open, the officials said.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, centre, tries to hold off Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, right, and Fred during a Premier League match
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, centre, tries to hold off Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, right, and Fred during a Premier League match (Jon Super/AP)

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Salah was the first Egyptian to win the English Premier League after joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma.

The footballer, who hails from the delta town of Nagrig, is Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the league.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News