Deaths and injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church

Germany Shooting

Shots were fired inside a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday night, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few miles north of the central area of Germany’s second-biggest city.

They said that “several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally,” but did not give a precise figure.

Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.