Israeli police say three wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Israel Palestinians Shooting Attack

A Palestinian attacker has shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv, Israeli police have said.

Police say the attacker was shot. The Zaka rescue service said the attacker was killed.

Medical workers said one of the wounded was in critical condition.

The shooting came at a time when large crowds were outdoors for anti-government demonstrations.

In one amateur video from Tel Aviv, repeated gunfire could be heard, apparently as the attacker was being stopped. Dozens of police quickly rushed to the area.

An Israeli policeman secures a street corner near a shooting attack scene in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

Earlier, three Palestinian militants were killed in a shootout with Israeli troops.

Israeli Police said troops raided the village of Jaba on Thursday to apprehend suspects wanted for attacks on Israeli soldiers in the vicinity.

The suspects opened fire on the troops, who shot back and killed three, all members of the so-called Islamic Jihad militant group, police said.

Police released a photograph of assault rifles, pistols, ammunition and other items it said troops seized from the suspects.

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant (Nasser Nasser/AP)

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Nayef Malaisha, 25, and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22, and said they were shot by Israeli fire during the military operation.

The Jaba militant group said it opened fire and hurled explosive devices at Israeli forces after the killing of its commander, Fakhoury, a former prisoner jailed by Israel.

It also claimed it shot down an Israeli drone during clashes with the army.

For the past few months, the village of Jaba has been home to a fledgling militant group of disillusioned young Palestinians who have taken up guns against Israel’s open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

The group is part of a larger trend of emerging armed groups across the West Bank which have defied the increasingly unpopular Palestinian Authority and claim no ties to any specific political party.

The past two months have been marked by escalating violence across the West Bank.

Earlier in the week, at least six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Middle East war, territories the Palestinians seek for their future state.