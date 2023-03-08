Notification Settings

US investigates Tesla for steering wheels ‘that can fall off’

World News

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles.

Tesla car sign

US car safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model.

The agency says in both cases the Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column.

A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the cars were being driven.

The agency says in documents posted on its website on Wednesday that both incidents happened while the vehicles had low mileage on them.

Investigators look at how often the problem happens, how many vehicles were affected and at Tesla’s manufacturing process.

The Model Y is Tesla’s top-selling vehicle.

