Pilots killed as two Italian air force planes crash mid-air

World News

The two U-208s crashed near the Guidonia military airport, about 15 miles north-east of Rome.

The burned remains of one of the two Italian air force U-208 planes which crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, is covered with a white cloth
Two Italian air force pilots are dead after their planes collided mid-air and crashed to the ground during an exercise, the country’s armed forces said.

The two U-208s crashed near the Guidonia military airport, about 15 miles north-east of Rome.

No injuries on the ground were reported.

Forensic experts inspect the burned remains of the U-208 aircraft that crashed in a field
Forensic experts inspect the burned remains of the U-208 aircraft that crashed in a field (Andrew Medichini/AP)

One of the planes crashed on to a car in a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings.

The other landed in a field.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots’ families and colleagues.

