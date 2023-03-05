Greek PM Mitsotakis apologises for deadly train disaster

Greece Train Collision

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised on Sunday for any responsibility Greece’s government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country’s history, while a station master facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy.

At least 57 people were killed when a passenger train and a freight train collided late on Tuesday north of Athens.

The station master is accused of mistakenly guiding the two trains travelling in opposite directions on to the same track, precipitating the head-on collision.

In an initial statement on Wednesday, Mr Mitsotakis said the crash resulted from a “tragic human error”.

Opposition parties pounced on the remark, accusing the prime minister of trying to cover up the state’s role and making the inexperienced station master in the city of Larissa a scapegoat.

“I owe everyone, and especially the victims’ relatives, a big apology, both personal and on behalf of all who governed the country for many years,” Mr Mitsotakis wrote on Facebook. “In 2023, it is inconceivable that two trains move in different directions on the same track and no one notices. We cannot, we do not want to, and we must not hide behind the human error.”

Carnations lie outside a court in Larissa city (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

Greek media have reported that the automated signalling system in the area of the crash was not functioning.

The prime minister promised a swift investigation of the collision and said the new Greek transportation minister would release a safety improvement plan. Once a new parliament is in place, a commission also will be named to investigate decades of mismanagement of the country’s railway system, Mr Mitsotakis said.

He had been expected to announce an election date on Friday but postponed the announcement in the wake of the train disaster.

Greece’s railways long suffered from chronic mismanagement, including lavish spending on projects that were eventually abandoned or significantly delayed, Greek media have reported in several exposes. With state railway company Hellenic Railways billions of euros in debt, maintenance work was put off, according to the news reports.

A woman sits among black balloons, during a protest outside the Greek parliament, in Athens (Aggelos Barai/AP)

A retired railway union leader, Panayotis Paraskevopoulos, told Greek newspaper Kathimerini that the signalling system in the area monitored by the Larissa station master malfunctioned six years ago and was never repaired.

The station master testified on Sunday before a prosecutor and an examining magistrate in Larissa to answer charges that include several counts of negligent homicide and bodily harm, as well as disruption of transport.

Police and prosecutors have not identified him in line with Greek law. However, Hellenic Railways, also known as OSE, revealed the station master’s name on Saturday, in an announcement suspending the company inspector who appointed him. The station master also has been suspended.

Greek media have reported that the station master, a former porter with the railway company, was transferred to a ministry of education desk job in 2011, when Greece’s creditors demanded reductions in the number of public employees. The 59-year-old was transferred back to the railway company in mid-2022 and started a five-month course to train as a station nmaster.

Upon completing the course, he was assigned to Larissa on January 23, according to his own Facebook post. However, he spent the next month rotating among other stations before returning to Larissa in late February, days before the February 28 collision, Greek media reported.

People gather during a protest at Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

On Sunday, railway unions organised a protest rally in central Athens attended by about 12,000 people according to authorities.

Five people were arrested and seven police officers were injured when a group of more than 200 masked, black-clad individuals started throwing pieces of marble, rocks, bottles and firebombs at officers, according to the Athens police department.

Police at the scene responded with “limited use of the necessary, appropriate means” — that is, tear gas and stun grenades – and chased suspects along a central avenue in the city.

In Thessaloniki, about 3,000 people attended two protest rallies. The larger one, organised by left-wing activists, marched to a government building. No incidents were reported at that event.