China sets new growth target as it looks to recover from pandemic

Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, announced the target of around 5%.

China’s government set this year’s economic growth target at “around 5%” as it tries to rebuild business activity following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.

Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, announced the target in a report on government work to the ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said earlier this year’s official priority is an economic revival based on consumer spending after growth sank to 3% last year.

That was its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.

