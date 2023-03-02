Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war

World NewsPublished:

Top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialised and developing nations failed to reach agreement at the talks in New Delhi.

India G20
India G20

A meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialised and developing nations has ended in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India’s foreign minister said.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said there were “divergences” on the issue “which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views”.

Last week, India was forced to issue a compromised chair’s summary at the conclusion of the G20 finance ministers’ meeting after Russia and China objected to a joint communique that retained language on the war in Ukraine drawn directly from last year’s G20 leaders’ summit declaration in Indonesia.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, center, speaks during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday
Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, centre, speaks during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo/AP)

Host India had appealed for all members of the fractured G20 to reach consensus on issues of deep concern to poorer countries even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine cannot be resolved.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News