Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative said the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters”.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued on Monday night.

Mr Lago said another statement would be issued on Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been in hospital since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care”.

Director Steven Spielberg flanked by Tom Sizemore, left, and Edward Burns at the Empire in London’s Leicester Square for the UK premiere of Saving Private Ryan in 1998 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Mr Lago’s statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down.

While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations.

In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers.

No charges were filed.