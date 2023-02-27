Notification Settings

Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

Published:

Tate arrived at the Bucharest court of appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan.

Romania Tate Appeal

A Romanian court has upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is being held on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, an official has said.

Tate lost his appeal on Monday against a judge’s decision on February 21 to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesman for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen known for his misogynistic views and who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest court of appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is being held in the same case.

