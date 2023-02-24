Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Ukraine’s resistance continues one year after Russian invasion

World NewsPublished:

Vladimir Putin’s ‘special military operation’ has caused Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year prompted fears of a new Cold War and has produced the greatest European refugee exodus since the Second World War.

Civilian infrastructure has been targeted during bombings in what Russia’s President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation”.

Associated Press reporters and photographers have captured the images in a conflict which has seen Ukraine push back against the Russian incursion.

An explosion erupts from an apartment building at 110 Mytropolytska St., after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
An explosion erupts from an apartment building at 110 Mytropolytska Street, after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral in Zorya Truda in the Odesa region of Ukraine on May 16 2022 (Francisco Seco/AP)

Russia’s attack met with fierce resistance from Ukraine although many women and children were evacuated to other countries as the two former Soviet nations locked horns.

Railway stations were besieged as mothers and children were removed to safer places as Russia encircled Kyiv.

Although Kyiv remains unconquered, Russia’s actions have taken their toll, with Mariupol suffering extreme devastation as it resisted although eventually it fell into enemy hands.

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son, David, and wife, Anna, after they boarded a train that will take them to Lviv, from the station in Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
A man runs after recovering items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
A woman warms her dog in her coat in Kivsharivka, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

Russia’s hardware was targeted by Ukraine and roads approaching Kyiv were littered with debris following attacks from defenders.

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Destroyed Russian tanks sit on a main road after battles near Brovary, north of Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Nila Zelinska holds her granddaughter’s doll found in her destroyed house in Potashnya on the outskirts of Kyiv (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Ukrainian family members reunite in the village of Tsentralne for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region (Bernat Armangue/AP)

As the anniversary of Russia’s attack approached a new offensive from Moscow’s troops continued in the east despite Ukrainian efforts to recapture lost territory.

Russia Ukraine War
A woman smokes as she stops in an underground station being used as a bomb shelter during an air raid siren in Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Paramedic Oleksandr Konovalov performs CPR on a girl injured by shelling in a residential area, next to her father, left, after arriving at the city hospital in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Mourners kneel as they await the coffin of Oleksandr Maksymenko, 38, to pass by during his funeral in his home village of Kniazhychi, east of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News