In Pictures: Ukraine’s resistance continues one year after Russian invasion

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year prompted fears of a new Cold War and has produced the greatest European refugee exodus since the Second World War.

Civilian infrastructure has been targeted during bombings in what Russia’s President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation”.

Associated Press reporters and photographers have captured the images in a conflict which has seen Ukraine push back against the Russian incursion.

An explosion erupts from an apartment building at 110 Mytropolytska Street, after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral in Zorya Truda in the Odesa region of Ukraine on May 16 2022 (Francisco Seco/AP)

Russia’s attack met with fierce resistance from Ukraine although many women and children were evacuated to other countries as the two former Soviet nations locked horns.

Railway stations were besieged as mothers and children were removed to safer places as Russia encircled Kyiv.

Although Kyiv remains unconquered, Russia’s actions have taken their toll, with Mariupol suffering extreme devastation as it resisted although eventually it fell into enemy hands.

Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son, David, and wife, Anna, after they boarded a train that will take them to Lviv, from the station in Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A man runs after recovering items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A woman warms her dog in her coat in Kivsharivka, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

Russia’s hardware was targeted by Ukraine and roads approaching Kyiv were littered with debris following attacks from defenders.

Destroyed Russian tanks sit on a main road after battles near Brovary, north of Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP)

Nila Zelinska holds her granddaughter’s doll found in her destroyed house in Potashnya on the outskirts of Kyiv (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Ukrainian family members reunite in the village of Tsentralne for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region (Bernat Armangue/AP)

As the anniversary of Russia’s attack approached a new offensive from Moscow’s troops continued in the east despite Ukrainian efforts to recapture lost territory.

A woman smokes as she stops in an underground station being used as a bomb shelter during an air raid siren in Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Paramedic Oleksandr Konovalov performs CPR on a girl injured by shelling in a residential area, next to her father, left, after arriving at the city hospital in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)