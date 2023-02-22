Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teacher stabbed to death by secondary school pupil in France

World NewsPublished:

The boy heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old, who taught Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, French media said.

A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher was stabbed to death
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher was stabbed to death

A teacher has been stabbed to death in France by a secondary school pupil, according to French authorities and media reports.

The teenager has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.

The attacker has severe mental health issues, a top government official suggested.

The boy heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old, who taught Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, French media said.

People enter a private Catholic school after a teacher was stabbed to death
People enter a private Catholic school after a teacher was stabbed to death (Bob Edme/AP)

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye will go to the school later on Wednesday.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government’s support for the education community and said the attack represents a trauma for the nation.

In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee, of Chechen origin, who was angry at being shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were republished by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News