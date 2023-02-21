Five-year-old among Austrian children taking government to court over climate

People climb near the Hafelekarsummit at the Nordkette Alps mountains in Innsbruck, Austria

A dozen Austrian children are taking their government to court to try to force it to ensure their constitutional rights are protected by taking tougher action against climate change.

A lawyer for the group said the case, submitted to the country’s top court on Tuesday, is modelled on a similar claim in Germany which prompted the government there to set new targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions two years ago.

Michaela Kroemer said Austria’s climate law from 2011 does not sufficiently protect her clients, aged five to 16, from the life-threatening consequences of global warming.

Specifically, she said the children’s rights to “generational justice” – guaranteed in the Austrian constitution – is breached by the Alpine nation’s climate law.