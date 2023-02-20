Notification Settings

One killed and four hurt in Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

World NewsPublished:

The New Orleans Police Department said one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night shooting.

Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade

One person has died and four are in a stable condition after a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said.

The New Orleans Police Department said one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night shooting.

The department said in a statement that the victims were “three males and two females. One of the victims is a juvenile. All were taken to the hospital … where one male victim was later pronounced deceased”.

Police work at the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade
Police work at the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/AP)

The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, WWL-TV reported.

Two guns were recovered, chief deputy superintendent Hans Ganthier said.

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted after the shooting.

