Balloon debris supports claims of Chinese spying – US officials

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

Efforts to recover remnants of the large balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina have ended and analysis of the debris reinforces conclusions that it was used for spying by the Chinese, US officials said.

Officials said it is believed that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris from the ocean floor.

US Northern Command said in a statement that the recovery operations ended on Thursday and that final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis.

Troops are sending debris to an FBI lab (Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy via AP)

It said air and maritime restrictions off South Carolina have been lifted.

The announcement capped three dramatic weeks that saw US fighter jets shoot down four airborne objects — the large China balloon and three much smaller objects over Canada, Alaska and Lake Huron — the first known peacetime shootings of unauthorised objects in US airspace.