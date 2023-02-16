UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire and Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty and unity’

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery

The European Union has circulated the resolution to be voted on by the UN General Assembly on the eve of next week’s first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It calls for an end to hostilities and a peace that ensures Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity”.

There are no vetoes in the 193-member world body so the resolution is certain to be adopted at the end of a high-level emergency special session of the assembly on February 23, but the big question is how many “yes” votes it will get.

To mark the anniversary, Ukraine asked the EU to draft the resolution in consultation with UN member states, with the aim of gathering strong support from the international community for peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter, said an EU source.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Jane Barlow/PA)

The charter calls for peaceful settlement of disputes and declares that all countries will refrain “from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state”.

The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralysed by Russia’s veto power.

While the assembly’s five previous resolutions on Ukraine are not legally binding — as council resolutions are — they are important as a reflection of world opinion.

The first resolution adopted eight days after Russia’s invasion last February 24 demanded an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of all Russian troops. It was approved by a vote of 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

A second resolution three weeks later blamed Russia for Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis and called for protection of civilians and their homes and infrastructure critical to their survival. It was adopted by a vote of 140-5 with 38 abstentions.

An October 12 resolution condemned Moscow’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demanded its immediate reversal. It got the highest vote of the five resolutions — 143-5 with 35 abstentions.

Two other resolutions that suspended Russia from the UN’s Geneva-based Human Rights Council and called for Moscow to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including paying reparations for damage, deaths and injuries, received fewer “yes” votes — 93 and 94, respectively.

Ukraine initially thought of having the General Assembly enshrine the 10-point peace plan that President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the November summit of the G20 major economies, UN diplomats said, but this idea was shelved in favour of the broader and less detailed resolution circulated on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)

As one example, while the resolution emphasises the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes committed in Ukraine through “fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level”, it does not include Mr Zelensky’s call for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.

The draft calls on UN member states and international organisations “to redouble support for diplomatic efforts” to achieve peace, and supports efforts by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and unnamed countries.

The proposed resolution reiterates the General Assembly’s previous demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders.

It also deplores “the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences” of Russia’s aggression, including its repeated attacks on critical infrastructure with devastating consequences for civilians”, and expresses “grave concern at the high number of civilian casualties”.