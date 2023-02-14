Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Qatar sends World Cup mobile homes to earthquake zone

World NewsPublished:

An initial batch of 350 structures was shipped out on Sunday.

A Qatar Emiri Air Force officer prepares to offload supplies of assistance packages, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
A Qatar Emiri Air Force officer prepares to offload supplies of assistance packages, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Qatar plans to send 10,000 cabins and caravans from last year’s World Cup to provide shelter for survivors of the Turkish earthquakes, officials said.

The gas-rich Gulf nation says it had always planned to donate the mobile homes.

They were needed to help house some of the 1.4 million fans who descended on the small country during football’s biggest tournament.

An initial batch of 350 structures was shipped out on Sunday, the Qatar Fund for Development said.

The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart on February 6 killed more than 35,000 people in southeastern Turkey and war-torn northern Syria.

Syria Turkey Earthquake Women
A girl whose family lost their home in the devastating earthquake stands outside a tent at a shelter camp in Killi, Syria (Hussein Malla/AP)

The toll is expected to climb even further as search and rescue teams find more bodies.

Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed or severely damaged, leaving millions homeless.

As shelters filled up in the days after the quake many were forced to sleep outside in wet, wintry weather.

Qatar and other wealthy Gulf countries have joined the global effort to send rescuers and aid to the stricken region.

The United Arab Emirates has pledged 100 million US dollars for relief efforts.

Saudi Arabia has dispatched eight planes loaded with supplies to Turkey and Syria.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News