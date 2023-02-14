India’s income tax police search BBC offices following Modi documentary

BBC Stock

Officials from India’s Income Tax department began conducting searches on Tuesday at the BBC’s offices in the capital, New Delhi.

It comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined prime minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

Narendra Modi (Manish Swarup/AP)

Teams from the tax department surveyed the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting officials who were not identified.