Rescuers find five members of single family alive in rubble days after quake

World NewsPublished:

The family members were pulled from the wreckage of their home 129 hours after the quake struck in Nurdag, Gaziantep province,

Turkey Syria Earthquake
Rescue teams in Turkey have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Rescuers first extricated mother and daugher Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdag, in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported.

The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but the man insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be saved first, the station said.

Hasan was brought out last. Rescuers cheered and chanted “God is Great!” as the man was transported into an ambulance.

The death toll from the devastating quake that struck the border region of Turkey and Syria is now approaching 25,000.

