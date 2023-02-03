EU officials hold Kyiv talks in show of support for Ukraine

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with a Ukrainian flag and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Thursday February 2 2023

Top European Union (EU) officials are due to meet in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support for the country as it battles to counter Russia’s invasion.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel, as well as 15 European commissioners, have travelled to the Ukrainian capital for what they describe as a summit meeting.

The last such summit was held in Kyiv in October 2021 — a few months before the war started.

EU assistance for Ukraine has reached almost 50 billion euros (£44.7 billion) since the fighting started, according to EU officials.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 3 February 2023 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/lWT8kTolVn ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/8WJTfSaE0x — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) February 3, 2023

The EU is providing Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid, among other things.

It also plans to adopt a 10th package of sanctions against Russia in the coming weeks.

Ukraine wants to join the 27-nation bloc, though that could take years and require the adoption of far-reaching reforms.

In the meantime, Ms von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Commission is willing to let Kyiv join what she called some “key European programmes” that will bring benefits similar to membership.

Those programmes are due to be discussed in Friday’s meeting, which will also address one of the main obstacles to Ukraine’s EU membership: endemic corruption.

The Kremlin makes claims that don’t resemble the reality on the ground. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been murdered while going about their day-to-day lives, slaughtered by weapons that Russia assured the world would be precise in targeting military facilities. pic.twitter.com/gm3d9UOGgZ — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) February 2, 2023

Ms Von der Leyen, on her fourth visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion, said on Thursday she is “comforted” by Ukraine’s anti-corruption drive.

The previous day, Mr Zelensky took aim at corrupt officials for the second time in the space of a week.

Several high-ranking officials were dismissed.

Mr Zelensky was elected in 2019 on an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform in a country long gripped by graft.

The latest corruption allegations came as western allies channel billions to help Kyiv fight Moscow’s forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Thursday February 2 2023 (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Ukraine’s government is keen to get more western military aid, on top of the tanks pledged last week, as the warring sides are expected to launch new offensives once winter ends.

Kyiv is now asking for fighter jets.