‘No classified documents’ found in search of Biden’s holiday home

Biden Classified Documents Strategy

The FBI has searched Joe Biden’s holiday home in Delaware without finding any classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Mr Biden’s time as vice president for review.

Bob Bauer said FBI agents spent three-and-a-half hours searching the home and that, “no documents with classified markings were found”.

He added: “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president.”