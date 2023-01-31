Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach

Beached wale

A 35-foot (11-metre) humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several discovered over the last two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey.

The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island, according to news outlets.

Officials said it was still alive when discovered but died a short time later.

Crews used a crane to pull the animal from the water so it would not be washed back out to sea.

Researchers hope to perform an examination to understand what might have caused the whale to beach itself.

The animal showed no obvious signs of trauma.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is responsible for the nation’s oceans and fisheries, said 19 humpback whales were stranded last year along the US Atlantic coast.