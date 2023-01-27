Smokey Robinson, King of Motown, to release new album

Smokey Robinson

It has been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon.

Robinson, behind hits such as My Girl and The Way You Do The Things You Do, announced he will release the nine-track album called Gasms on April 28.

Gasms features new songs produced and written by Robinson himself.

The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, Smokey & Friends, which featured musicians such as Sir Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J Blige.

This cover image released by TLR Music Group/ADA Worldwide shows Gasms, a release by Smokey Robinson (TLR Music Group/ADA Worldwide via AP)

The upcoming album’s first single, If We Don’t Have Each Other, is now available on streaming services.

Robinson is a music producer, songwriter, record label executive and solo musician who has penned more than 4,000 songs and been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters’ halls of fame.

The musician has worked with other historic Motown artists such as The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye.