Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside and become chairman

World NewsPublished:

He will be replaced as CEO by the car maker’s chief branding officer Koji Sato.

Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech at the Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech at the Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota’s chief executive officer and president, Akio Toyodo, will become its chairman.

He will be replaced as CEO by the car maker’s chief branding officer Koji Sato.

The reshuffle was announced without forewarning, though Toyota had a lively promotional video prepared to highlight Mr Toyoda and Mr Sato’s love for electric vehicles and fast cars.

Mr Sato, 53, has been managing the group’s Lexus brand operations and motor racing.

Mr Toyoda, grandson of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, took over as CEO in 2009.

As chairman, he will replace Takeshi Uchiamada, who is giving up the title but will remain at the company as a representative director.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News