Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man accused of killing two teenagers on train had ‘just been released from jail’

World NewsPublished:

A 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man died from their injuries, authorities said.

Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany
Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany

A 33-year-old man suspected of killing two teenagers and injuring seven other passengers on a train in northern Germany was released from pretrial detention a week ago and has previous convictions, German news outlets have reported.

The man, identified as a stateless Palestinian who came to Germany in 2014, allegedly stabbed multiple people on Wednesday afternoon on a regional train travelling from Kiel to Hamburg.

A 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man died from their injuries, authorities said.

Other passengers overwhelmed the suspect, who was treated in hospital for slight injuries and is now in police custody, German news agency dpa said.

Germany’s Federal Police force said a man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station
German police said a knifeman attacked several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at Brokstedt station (Jonas Walzberg/dpa/AP)

His criminal record includes convictions for sexual assault, dangerous bodily harm, abuse of credit cards and shoplifting, Germany newspapers Bild and Welt reported.

Police and prosecutors are investigating possible motives for the attack, which happened as the train approached the town of Brokstedt.

Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, the interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, where Brokstedt is located, said the parents of the teenage victims have been told of their deaths.

She said investigators are working under high pressure to “gather all the facts”.

The state parliament began its session on Thursday with a minute’s silence for the attack’s victims.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News