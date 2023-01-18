Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade make it to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The seven members of the class of 2023, who include the writers of hits such as Man In The Mirror, Drop It Like It’s Hot and Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, will be inducted during a gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 15.

Snoop Dogg, whose hits include Drop It Like It’s Hot and Gin & Juice, will be joining in the hall by rappers Missy Elliott and Jay-Z.

Estefan is credited with popularising Latin rhythms with crossover hits like Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and Let’s Get Loud.

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade have chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023 (AP)

The inductees also include soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include Smooth Operator and “The Sweetest Taboo, and Lynne, of ELO, who wrote Mr. Blue Sky and Evil Woman.

Ballard helped write Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album Jagged Little Pill and was involved in the recording and writing of several Michael Jackson albums, including Thriller, Bad and Dangerous.

Singer, songwriter and producer Riley is credited with creating New Jack Swing and its top anthems like Bobby Brown’s My Prerogative and Keith Sweat’s I Want Her.

Rose co-wrote many songs with Taylor Swift, including You Belong with Me, Teardrops On My Guitar and White Horse.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said the class of 2023 “represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world”.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said the class of 2023 ‘represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender’ (David Parry/PA)

Eligible voting members late last year turned in ballots with their choices of three nominees from the songwriter category and three from the performing-songwriter category.

Some of the 2023 nominees who will have to wait include The Doobie Brothers, R.E.M., Heart, Blondie, Bryan Adams, Patti Smith and Steve Winwood.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honour those creating popular music.

A songwriter with a notable catalogue of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.