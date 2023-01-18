Notification Settings

Polar bear attacks and kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village

World NewsPublished:

The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said

Polar bear walks along

A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.

Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2.30pm local time on Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reported.

“Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote. “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male.”

Polar bear file photo
Polar bear file photo (Danny Lawson/PA)

The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.

The names of the the two people killed were not released, with troopers saying they were working to notify family members.

Troopers and the state Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales once weather made it possible, the dispatch said.

