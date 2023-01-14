Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Wrecked buildings

A missile attack on critical infrastructure is under way in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, officials said.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram that an assault was under way as a series of explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning.

City mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv”.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were caused by the strikes or by air defence systems operating.