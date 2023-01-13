Notification Settings

Russia says it has captured eastern town of Soledar

World NewsPublished:

The Defence Ministry said that Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces, was captured on Thursday night.

Smoke raises after shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces have captured the salt-mining town of Soledar.

The ministry said that Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces, was captured on Thursday night.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities to Russia’s claim to have seized the town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has illegally annexed.

Soledar’s fall would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of battlefield setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

