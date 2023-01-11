Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Several people stabbed in attack at Paris train station

World NewsPublished:

Officials reported that the attacker was ‘rapidly neutralised’.

Paris
Paris

Several people have been stabbed at a Paris train station, French media reported.

The interior minister said several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralised” the attacker at the Gare du Nord station.

Media reports, quoting unnamed police sources, say officers opened fire on the attacker, who was armed with a knife and injured several people.

Paris police say the incident is now over.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin also said the attacker injured several people at the station but his tweet gives no other details on their number or the extent of the injuries.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News