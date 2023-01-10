China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

A worker helps a traveller fill out an electronic declaration of their Covid-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

China has suspended visas for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for Covid-19 testing requirements on Chinese travellers.

A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South Korea lifted its “discriminatory measures on entrance by China” to the country.

No other details were given, although China has threatened to retaliate against countries that require travellers from China to show a negative Covid test result taken within the previous 48 hours.

China requires the same measures for travellers entering the country.

Beijing has been accused by the World Health Organisation of withholding data on the state of the outbreak in China, and around a dozen countries have followed the US in requiring negative tests for those coming from China.

China abruptly reversed its strict pandemic containment requirements last month in response to what it says was the changing nature of the outbreak.

The move followed three years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing that prompted protests on the street in Beijing and other major cities not seen in three decades.

Xi Jinping has battled to save face since rolling back China’s zero-Covid policy (Leon Neal/PA)

The most optimistic forecasts say China’s business and consumer activity might revive as early as the first quarter of this year.

But before that happens, entrepreneurs and families face a painful squeeze from a surge in virus cases that has left employers without enough healthy workers and kept wary customers away from shopping malls, restaurants, hair salons and gyms.