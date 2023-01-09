College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Wreckage at the school

Officials at a vocational college in an eastern Ukrainian city have dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukraine’s troops were killed in a missile strike there.

Russian officials had specifically named the college in Kramatorsk as the target of an attack, but college chiefs said that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms.

The Russian defence ministry said its missiles hit two temporary bases housing 1,300 Ukrainian troops in the city, killing 600 of them, late on Saturday.

Associated Press reporters visiting the scene in sunny weather on Monday saw a four-storey concrete building with most of its windows blown out.

Ukrainian servicemen administer first aid to a wounded soldier in a shelter in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region (AP)

Inside, locals were cleaning up debris, sweeping up broken glass and hurling broken furniture out into a missile crater below.

A separate, six-storey college building was largely undamaged. There were neither signs of a Ukrainian military presence nor any casualties.

Yana Pristupa, the college’s deputy director, scoffed at Moscow’s claims of hitting a troop concentration.

“Nobody saw a single spot of blood anywhere,” she told the AP. “Everyone saw yesterday that no-one carried out any bodies. It’s just people cleaning up.”

She said that before the war began last February the school had more than 300 students, most of them studying mechanical engineering, with most lessons moving online when Russia invaded.

The students “are now in shock”, she said, adding: “What a great facility it was.”

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials quickly denied the Russian claims it had lost a large number of soldiers in the attack.

Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, in the Donetsk region (AP)

Despite the absence of any evidence that hundreds of Ukrainian troops died in the strike, Moscow stood firm on its claims.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said reports from the scene did not shake senior officials’ faith in defence authorities.

“The defence ministry is the main, legitimate and comprehensive source of information about the course of the special military operation,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, using the Kremlin’s term for the war.

During the war, both sides have regularly claimed killing hundreds of each other’s soldiers in attacks. The claims can seldom be independently verified.

Moscow’s allegations may have backfired domestically, however, as some Russian military bloggers criticised the Kremlin’s claims about the Kramatorsk strike.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank said the bloggers “responded negatively to the Russian (Ministry of defence’s) claim, pointing out that the Russian MoD frequently presents fraudulent claims and criticising Russian military leadership for fabricating a story … instead of holding Russian leadership responsible for the losses accountable”.

A Ukrainian serviceman of Karpatska Sich battalion tests his AK-74 rifle near the recently retaken town of Lyman, Ukraine (AP)

A Russian defence spokesman said the strikes on Kramatorsk were in retaliation over Ukraine’s attack in Makiivka on New Year’s Eve, in which at least 89 Russian soldiers gathered at a temporary barracks died, according to Moscow.

Ukrainian authorities said the death toll in that attack ran into the hundreds.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago and an embarrassing loss.

Such revenge strikes have occurred before. When Ukraine in early October struck a bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a key symbol of Russian power in the region, the Kremlin sent a first massive barrage against Ukraine’s energy facilities.

It was billed as retaliation for the bridge attack and heralded a period of relentless bombardments against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.